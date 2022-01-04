CES 2022 may be the coming out party for Intel’s 12th-gen Core Mobile processor family, but we’re going to have to wait a little longer for news about the company’s other big new product launch for this year: its Intel Arc discrete graphics.

While the company isn’t ready to provide specs or availability details yet though, Intel has announced that it’s now shipping its Arc graphics solutions to “more than 50 new mobile and desktop customers,” which means we can expect to see the first systems featuring Intel’s discrete GPUs soon.

The company notes that some of those customers include Acer, Asus, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI, and NEC, which covers most major PC makers that aren’t named Apple.

In terms of features, Intel is promising “industry-leading advanced features such as hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing, Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), AI-driven upscaling technology and Intel deep Link technology.”

Of course, some of those technologies are only useful if developers add support for them to their apps and games, but Intel says it’s working on that too, with games like Death Stranding Director’s Cut set to take advantage of XeSS AI upscaling.

Video editing software including DaVinci Resolve incorporating support for Deep Link Hyper Encode (which uses both integrated and discrete graphics together for quicker encoding).

More details should be available closer to launch.