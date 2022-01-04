The HP Z2 Mini G9 is a small desktop computer that measures 8.3″ x 8.6″ x 2.7″, making it easy to store behind a display or under a desk. But inside the computer’s compact chassis lies the beating heart of an entry-level workstation-class computer.

HP says the little computer supports up to a 12th-gen Intel Core K-series processor, up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 graphics with 12GB of DDR5 memory, up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, and support for up to two PCIe 4 NVMe SSDs.

Much of that hardware is user upgradeable. The computer uses a standard low-profile PCIe 4 x8 graphics card, allowing you to swap out the GPU. There are two M.2 2280 slots for storage. The RAM is user replaceable. And there’s an M.2 2230 PCIe 3 slot for an optional WiFi & Bluetooth card.

The computer also features a slide-out design, allowing you to access the interior for upgrades without using any tools.

Between the side and rear of the device, you’ll find this set of standard ports:

2 x USB Type-C (10Gbps)

4 x USB Type-A (10 Gbps)

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack

There’s also support for an optional USB-A (5 Gbps) or RS-232 Serial port on the right side, or one of the following ports on the left:

Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps)

HDMI 2.0b

DisplayPort 1.4

VGA

USB Type-C (10Gbps)

USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

Gigabit Ethernet

RS-232 Serial

HP says the Z2 Mini G9 will be available in March, 2022. Pricing will be revealed closer to release.