HP is updating its laptop lineup designed for the education space with a series of new models that includes Chromebooks and Windows laptops, most of which feature Intel processors. And the company is introducing a new name for its ruggedized education series: Fortis.

The company says its new HP Fortis series laptops have featured liked reinforced corners and ports, spill-resistant keyboards, and cases designed to withstand a fall from a couple of feet (plus textured surfaces that make the notebooks easier to grip in an effort to prevent falls in the first place).

One stand-out model is the new HP Fortis G9 Q Chromebook, which is the company’s first Chromebook for the education space to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor and 4G LTE support. But it won’t be available for purchase until June, pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, and aside from the processor and connectivity, that laptop’s specs look pretty typical for an entry-level Chromebook.

Other new models include:

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook – HP’s first rugged 14″ rugged Chromebook for students (the company had offered models for teachers before), this model is available with up to an Intel Pentium processor, up to a full HD display, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x memory, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and there’s also optional support for 4G LTER Cat 9. The HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook is available now for $349 and up.

– Coming in April, this convertible has many of the same features including a 1366 x 768 pixel display, water resistant pen garage, and optional world-facing camera. But the G10 model will be available with Intel Core i3 or Core i5 Alder Lake processor options, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory, and up to 256GB of solid state storage. There's no cellular connectivity for this laptop, but it supports up to WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5. Pricing information should be available closer to launch.