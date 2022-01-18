HP’s new Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook is a 3 pound ruggedized notebook designed for the education space with features including a spill-proof keyboard, reinforced ports, and a body that’s been designed to withstand a fall from heights of 4 feet onto plywood or a 2.5 foot fall onto concrete.

It’s also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c processor and features support for 4G LTE cellular connections.

That makes it just the second Snapdragon-powered Chrome OS device from HP, following last year’s Chromebook x2 11 tablet. While that model features premium specs including a high-resolution display, pen support, and a detachable keyboard, the HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook is more of an entry-level notebook for students.

It has an 11 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel 220-nit display (with optional touch), 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB or 64GB og eMMC storage.

Other features include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a headset jack, a 47 Wh battery, 45W USB-C power adapter, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and an HD webcam with a privacy shutter. In addition to 4G LTE Cat 12 connectivity, the Chromebook supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The HP Fortis 11 G9 Q has a body that measures 11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″ and which weighs about 3 pounds. It has a 180-degree hinge that allows the screen to fold flat.

HP says the Fortis 11 G9 Q will be available in June, with pricing details revealed closer to launch.