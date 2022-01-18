HP’s new Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook is a 3 pound ruggedized notebook designed for the education space with features including a spill-proof keyboard, reinforced ports, and a body that’s been designed to withstand a fall from heights of 4 feet onto plywood or a 2.5 foot fall onto concrete.

It’s also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c processor and features support for 4G LTE cellular connections.

That makes it just the second Snapdragon-powered Chrome OS device from HP, following last year’s Chromebook x2 11 tablet. While that model features premium specs including a high-resolution display, pen support, and a detachable keyboard, the HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook is more of an entry-level notebook for students.

It has an 11 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel 220-nit display (with optional touch), 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB or 64GB og eMMC storage.

Other features include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a headset jack, a 47 Wh battery, 45W USB-C power adapter, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and an HD webcam with a privacy shutter. In addition to 4G LTE Cat 12 connectivity, the Chromebook supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The HP Fortis 11 G9 Q has a body that measures 11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″ and which weighs about 3 pounds. It has a 180-degree hinge that allows the screen to fold flat.

HP says the Fortis 11 G9 Q will be available in June, with pricing details revealed closer to launch.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.