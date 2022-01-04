HP is updating its Elite Dragonfly line of thin and light business laptops with a new model sporting the latest Intel processor and a new 3:2 aspect ratio display that provides more vertical screen space while still keeping the starting weight below 2.2 pounds.

The new HP Elite Dragonfly G3 will be available starting in March, 2022.

The laptop measures about 11.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ and features a full-sized backlit keyboard with larger keys and a larger trackpad than the previous-gen model. The power button has also been moved to the keyboard area, making it harder to accidentally turn on the laptop while the lid is closed.

While the 2nd-gen HP Elite Dragonfly had a 720p webcam and came with a choice of 38Wh or 56.2 Wh batteries, this year’s model has a 5MP camera and 45Wh or 68 Wh battery options.

The camera also supports HP Auto Frame technology, which can keep you centered in the frame on video calls as you move, by cropping the video. And HP Presence technology can detect whether you’re in front of the computer or not and automatically lock or wake the PC accordingly.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory (soldered to the motherboard) or up to 2TB of PCIe 3×4 NVMe solid state storage.

The new 13.5 inch display options include:

1920 x 1280 pixels, 400-nits

1920 x 1280 pixels, 1000 nits with HP Sure View privacy screen

3K2K OLED, 400-nits

The laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic audio jack. It comes standard with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, and there’s optional support for NFC, 4G LTE, or 5G.

HP says pricing will be revealed closer to availability.