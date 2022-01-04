The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is a thin and light laptop with a 13.5 inch FHD+ or higher resolution touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, support for a pressure-sensitive digital pen, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in laptop or tablet modes.

With an Intel processor, an Intel Evo-certified design, and support for up to 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it’s clearly a premium device. It just happens to ship with Google’s Chrome OS software rather than Windows.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook measures about 11.6″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 2.8 pounds. It’s available with a choice of 1920 x 1280 or 2256 x 1504 pixel displays and has optional support for HP’s Sure View privacy screen technology which allows you to limit the viewing angles to keep folks sitting next to you from seeing what’s on your screen.

The laptop has a backlit keyboard and a Gorilla Glass-covered trackpad with support for haptic feedback.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, HDMI port, headset jack, and a microSD card reader plus an optional SIM card slot for models with support for 4G LTE and/or 5G.

Under the hood the laptop has LPDDR4x memory soldered to the mainboard and HP will offer 128GB, 256GB and 512GB SSD options. The laptop has four speakers with Bang & Olufson sound, a fingerprint reader, webcam, and a 51 Wh battery that HP says can be charged to 90% in 90 minutes.

The optional digital pen supports the USI pen protocol and attaches magnetically to the side of the notebook for safe keeping when it’s not in use. It also charges wirelessly. while magnetically docked.

HP says the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook will be available starting in April, with pricing announced closed to availability. Folks who’d prefer Windows can opt for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, which is coming in March. That model is even lighter, at 2.2 pounds, but it’s a clamshell-style notebook rather than a convertible.