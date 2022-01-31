The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is a credit card-sized computer that sells for $35 and up, but that price only gets you a single-board computer without any sort of protective case. There’s an official case that sells for just $5, but over the years we’ve also seen hundreds of DIY and third-party solutions, some of which do more than just cover up the Raspberry Pi.

For example the new DeskPi Lite is more than just a case. This $30 accessory also modifies the port layout, making it easier to connect peripherals to Raspberry Pi’s little computer.

That’s because in addition to a case, the DeskPi Lite includes two expansion boards that connect to the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B’s existing hardware to offer expansion options including:

2 x extra USB Type-A ports

2 x micro HDMI ports are converted to full-sized HDMI ports

GPIO expansion headers are moved to the side of the case

The end result is a Raspberry Pi where most of the ports have been moved to the back of the system, while two extra USB ports have been added to the front, where you’ll also find status LEDs, a power button, and a microSD card reader.

Deskpi’s aluminum alloy case also helps dissipate heat, as does the adjustable speed fan that comes with the kit. And in addition to moving the GPIO headers to the side, the case has labels for each pin, which could make hooking up hardware a little simpler. Don’t need access to those GPIO headers? There’s a protective cover that hides them when they’re not exposed.

The Deskpi Lite is the latest case/kit from Deskpi, with other options including:

DeskPi Pro ($60) with a 2.5 inch drive bay for an optional hard drive or SSD

with a 2.5 inch drive bay for an optional hard drive or SSD $40 DeskPi Nano ($40) with support for NVIDIA’s Jetson Nano rather than a Raspberry Pi

via CNX Software