Amazon is selling refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets for $40 and up. Best Buy has the Surface Go 2 with a Pentium Gold processor and 8GB of RAM for $400. And Lenovo has a bunch of Android tablets deals with prices somewhere in between.
Meanwhile Best Buy is offering some excellent deals on laptops, Amazon has a bunch of storage products on sale, and new subscribers can snag a free 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $40 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB/Android 9 for $110 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/64GB for $200 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $280 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11+ w/Helio G90T/4GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $350 – Lenovo
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5″ Windows tablet w/Pentium Gold 4425Y/8GB/128GB for $400 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $499 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
Storage
- PNY Pro Elite 256GB microSDXC card for $30 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $40 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB Dual Drive Go USB flash drive for $47 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB Dual Drive Luxe USB flash drive for $100 – Amazon
- WD My Passport Ultra 5TB portable HDD for $120 – Amazon
- WD My Passport 1TB portable SSD for $110 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD for $290 – Amazon
Audio
- Nokia Power Earbuds for $48 – Woot
- TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $75 – Amazon
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Myst & More Bundle
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month trial for free – Amazon (new subscribers only)
- RAVPower 30W USB-C & USB-A dual-port wall charger for $12 – Newegg
- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker for $20 – Amazon
- Logitech C920s HD Pro webcam for $52 – B&H