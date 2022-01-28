Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Lunar New Year is Tuesday, February 1 this year and in China there’s a week-long holiday scheduled from January 31 to February 6.

Meanwhile, it looks like most major PC game stores are getting on this year’s celebration with Lunar New Year sales with deep discounts on many titles from Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Humble Store.

Left: Epic Games Store / Right: Steam

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

eReaders

PCs

Memory & storage

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.