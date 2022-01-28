Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Lunar New Year is Tuesday, February 1 this year and in China there’s a week-long holiday scheduled from January 31 to February 6.

Meanwhile, it looks like most major PC game stores are getting on this year’s celebration with Lunar New Year sales with deep discounts on many titles from Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Humble Store.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

eReaders

PCs

Memory & storage

Other