The Lunar New Year is Tuesday, February 1 this year and in China there’s a week-long holiday scheduled from January 31 to February 6.
Meanwhile, it looks like most major PC game stores are getting on this year’s celebration with Lunar New Year sales with deep discounts on many titles from Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Humble Store.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale – Epic Games Store
- Steam Lunar New Year Sale – Steam
- GOG Lunar Near Year Sale – GOG
- Humble Lunar Near Year Sale – Humble Store
eReaders
- Kobo Elipsa Pack 10.3″ eReader, stylus & cover for $319 – Walmart
- Kobo Forma 8″ eReader for $190 – Walmart
- Kobo Clara HD 6″ eReader for $89 – Walmart
- Save $20 when you buy any two Kindle eReaders – Amazon
PCs
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg coupon: SFLBN2624)
- Asus ZenBook 13 OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $800 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15″ w/Ryzen 7 4980U/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Asus zenBook Duo 14 dual-screen 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/8GB/512GB for $1170 – Amazon
- Beelink U59 mini PC w/Celeron 5095/16GB/512GB for $297 – Amazon
Memory & storage
- Save 25% on select Crucial laptop & desktop memory – Newegg (coupon: EMCBN2838)
- Save 20% on select SSDs – Newegg (coupon: EMCBN2839)
- Kingston 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive (2-pack) for $12 – B&H
- Samsung T7 Touch portable 1TB SSD for $140 – Amazon
Other