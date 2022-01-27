Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Daemon X Machina for free this week. You can snag a Showtime subscription for just $1 per month for up to three months through Amazon Prime Channels. And laptops from HP, MSI, Lenovo, and Acer are on sale for decent prices if you’re okay with picking up a notebook with a 2021 processor in 2022.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Convertible notebooks

Laptops

Tablets

Downloads & Streaming

Other