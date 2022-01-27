Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Daemon X Machina for free this week. You can snag a Showtime subscription for just $1 per month for up to three months through Amazon Prime Channels. And laptops from HP, MSI, Lenovo, and Acer are on sale for decent prices if you’re okay with picking up a notebook with a 2021 processor in 2022.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Convertible notebooks
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 5 5600U/16GB/512GB for $870 – Lenovo
- HP Envy 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $900 – HP
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $899 – Amazon
- HP Chromebook 11a w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $160 – HP
Laptops
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $558 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $675 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $730 – Lenovo
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $900 – HP
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $999 after rebate – Newegg
Tablets
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/32GB for $100 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay with 1-year warranty)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60/4GB/64GB + pen & keyboard for $245 – Lenovo
Downloads & Streaming
- Daemon X Machina PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Showtime subscription for $1 per month for up to 3 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Name your price for a bundle of graphic novels – Humble Bundle
Other
- Samsung 25W USB-C wall charger for $15 – Woot (or 2 for $24, Amazon Prime members save $2)
- Save up to 41% on select Steelcase office chairs – Amazon