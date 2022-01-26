Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale that lets you save $20 when you buy any two Kindle eReaders. It’s hardly the best sale on Kindle devices, but if you don’t feel like waiting for the next big sale to pick up a new eReader, you can save a few bucks when purchasing one for yourself and one for somebody else. And if you’re looking for something to read, Amazon’s got you covered there with a few different sales on Kindle eBooks.

Meanwhile, B&H is offering a heck of a deal for folks looking to set up a mesh WiFi network. You can pick up a 2-pack of TCL mesh WiFi routers for $40 or a 3-pack for $60. While these are WiFi 5 routers, that’s till plenty good enough for many people’s home-networking needs, and you’re not going to find a WiFi 6 mesh system that’s even close to those prices anytime in the near future.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

