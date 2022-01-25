Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Tab S8 line of tablets in February, bringing a spec bump to its flagship tablet lineup with a faster processor and support for up to 16GB of RAM and dual front-facing cameras on the largest model (which will now have a 14.6 inch display).
But last year’s Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets are still some of the best Android tablets around. And there are several ways to save money on one at the moment. Samsung is running sales on the whole series, and you can save even more if you order a refurbished or open box model from eBay or Woot.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE w/64GB for $349 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $450 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $510 and up – Samsung
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $550 and up – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $710 and up – Samsung (I’d recommend paying at least $730 though, as you get twice as much storage for just $20 more).
Storage
- Save up to 40% on select SanDisk & WD storage products – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $49 – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $50 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable USB 3.2 SSD for $120 – Amazon
- WD Elements 10TB external desktop HDD for $170 – Amazon
- WD My Book 16GB external desktop HDD for $280 – B&H
Wireless audio
- Anker Life Note 3 XR true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- AKG N700NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Harman Audio
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $175 – Amazon
Other
- Showtime for $4 per month for up to 3 months – Roku Channel