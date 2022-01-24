Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running another of its seemingly never-ending 24-hour flash sales today.  Amazon is offering deals on several popular wireless audio products including noise-cancelling Sony headphones and Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

And if you’re getting ready for tax season and planning to prepare your own taxes this year, Amazon is also offering TurboTax software for up to 39% off.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Headphones

True wireless earbuds

Laptops & Tablets

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.