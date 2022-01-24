Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running another of its seemingly never-ending 24-hour flash sales today. Amazon is offering deals on several popular wireless audio products including noise-cancelling Sony headphones and Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.
And if you’re getting ready for tax season and planning to prepare your own taxes this year, Amazon is also offering TurboTax software for up to 39% off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Headphones
- Anker Life Tune XR wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphones for $60 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $98 – Amazon
- Sony WH-CB910N wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $128 – Amazon
True wireless earbuds
- Anker Soundcore Life P3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $60 – Newegg (coupon: EMCBN2438)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) for $100 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $180 – Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $248 – Amazon
Laptops & Tablets
- Lenovo Flex 3 11″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $199 – Best Buy
- Asus 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $220 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $730 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 12.6″ Android tablet w/2K AMOLED display/SD87-0/6GB/128GB for $600 – Lenovo
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore Boost portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Amazon
- Save up to 35% on select APC UPS battery backup & surge protector products – Amazon
- Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD for $99 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $30 – Lenovo
- Save up to 39% on TurboTax tax preparation software – Amazon