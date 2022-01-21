Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Woot is running a “Best of Tech” sale with discounts on a handful of products including audio and home security gear. But you can find even more deals in Woot’s latest Garage Sale.

Meanwhile Walmart is offering selling Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $269, which is a pretty good deal for this Android tablet with a 10.4 inch display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a Samsung S-Pen.


Prefer a tablet that comes with a pen and a keyboard? A Lenovo Tab P11 bundle is on sale for $300 and Lenovo’s tablet features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Smartphones

PCs

Audio

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.