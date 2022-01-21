Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Woot is running a “Best of Tech” sale with discounts on a handful of products including audio and home security gear. But you can find even more deals in Woot’s latest Garage Sale.

Meanwhile Walmart is offering selling Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $269, which is a pretty good deal for this Android tablet with a 10.4 inch display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a Samsung S-Pen.



Prefer a tablet that comes with a pen and a keyboard? A Lenovo Tab P11 bundle is on sale for $300 and Lenovo’s tablet features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Smartphones

PCs

Audio

Other