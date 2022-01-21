Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Woot is running a “Best of Tech” sale with discounts on a handful of products including audio and home security gear. But you can find even more deals in Woot’s latest Garage Sale.
Meanwhile Walmart is offering selling Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $269, which is a pretty good deal for this Android tablet with a 10.4 inch display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a Samsung S-Pen.
Prefer a tablet that comes with a pen and a keyboard? A Lenovo Tab P11 bundle is on sale for $300 and Lenovo’s tablet features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $269 and up – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $128 – Walmart
- Lenovo Tab P11 + keyboard & pen for $300 – Lenovo
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 for $35 – Amazon
Smartphones
- Microsoft Surface Duo (1st-gen) w/SD85/6GB/256GB for $400 – Woot
- Google Pixel 4a 5G w/SD765G/6GB/128GB for $435 – Woot
PCs
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ OLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $780 – Woot
- LG Ultra 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/256GB for $699 – BuyDig (coupon: ULTRAPC)
- ADATA XPG Xenia 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- Asus PN62S barebones mini PC w/Core i3-10110U for $300 – Woot
Audio
- Amazon Echo Buds (1st-gen) true wireless earbuds w/noise reduction for $40 – Woot
- AKG N400NC true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $48 – Harman Audio
- Refurb Beats Studio true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $65 – Woot
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Woot
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $110 – Woot
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120 – Woot
Other