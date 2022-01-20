Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away first-person physics-based puzzle game Relicta for free this week. Humble Bundle is letting you name your price for up to 6 adventure, puzzle, and sim PC games. Harman Audio is selling a set of true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $48. And Amazon continues to offer discounts on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Relicta PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Brain Tickler Bundle
Laptops & tablets
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $400 and up – Microsoft Store
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 w/128GB for $510 – Samsung
Audio
- AKG N400NC true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $48 – Harman Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 – JBL
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $150 – Woot
Chargers, cables, batteries and USB-C docks
- Select Anker chargers & adapters for up to 40% off – Amazon
- RAVPower 10,000 mAh 20W power bank for $16 – RAVPower (coupon: DNLB8)
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 30W USB-C wall charger for $25 – Amazon
- Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C hub for $65 – Amazon
Other