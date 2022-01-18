Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a 4-day sale that runs through Thursday, with discounts on hundreds of laptops, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices — although I’ve found that some deals aren’t exclusive to Best Buy, with Amazon, Samsung.com, and others offering similar pricing.

That said, if you’re in the market for a good deal on a laptop with a QLED display or one with a compact design and decent gaming chops, this week might be a good time to pick one up.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Mini PCs

Amazon devices

Networking

Other