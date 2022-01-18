Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 4-day sale that runs through Thursday, with discounts on hundreds of laptops, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices — although I’ve found that some deals aren’t exclusive to Best Buy, with Amazon, Samsung.com, and others offering similar pricing.
That said, if you’re in the market for a good deal on a laptop with a QLED display or one with a compact design and decent gaming chops, this week might be a good time to pick one up.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible for $600 and up – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Spin 3 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Enduro Urban N3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Zephrus G14 QHD gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB for $1250 – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- Beelink U59 mini PC w/Celeron N5095/8GB/256GB for $237 – Amazon
- Beelink U59 mini PC w/Celeron N5095/16GB/512GB/Win10 Pro for $297 – Amazon
- Asus PN41 mini PC w/Celeron N4500/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $350 – Newegg
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for up to 50% off – Amazon
- eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh WiFi 6 system (3-pack) for $479 – Amazon
Networking
- Netgear Orbi Pro tri-band WiFi 5 mesh networking system (2-pack) for $160 – B&H
- TP-Link Archer AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $80 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $99 – Walmart
Other