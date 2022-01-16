Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV devices, with discounts on most of its lineup. That means you can pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40, a Fire TV Stick 4K for $30, or a 1080p model for $20 or less.

Keep in mind that even if you don’t have a 4K TV, it might be worth considering one of the 4K models since they also tend to have better specs and performance.

But if you want a really cheap option for streaming 4K media, Walmart’s $20 Onn UHD streaming device with Android TV is hard to beat.

