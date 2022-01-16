Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV devices, with discounts on most of its lineup. That means you can pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40, a Fire TV Stick 4K for $30, or a 1080p model for $20 or less.
Keep in mind that even if you don’t have a 4K TV, it might be worth considering one of the 4K models since they also tend to have better specs and performance.
But if you want a really cheap option for streaming 4K media, Walmart’s $20 Onn UHD streaming device with Android TV is hard to beat.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
FHD media streamers
- Onn FHD Android TV media streamer for $15 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $19 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
4K media streamers
- Onn UHD 4K Android TV media streamer for $20 – Walmart
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $66 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $85 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar for $100 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar Pro for $170 – Amazon
Audio
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- Belkin SoundForm Elite speaker + wireless charger w/Alexa & Airplay2 for $100 – Best Buy
Other
- Amazon Kindle for $50 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11″ w/AMD A6-9220C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Spigen 2-port USB-C wall charger (30W max per port, 40W max total) for $24 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Wish you’d discuss OTG and sideloading on the Fire Sticks. Amazon fails to provide any information and I see contradictory claims regarding whether external storage can be used or not.
It varies by model, but here’s the best resource for that info: https://www.aftvnews.com/external-storage-support-explained-across-all-fire-tv-models-fire-tv-stick-4k-vs-4k-max-differences-and-more/