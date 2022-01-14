Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Chuwi HeroBox Pro is a compact computer with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and USB ports plus a microSD card reader all crammed into a chassis that measures about 7.4″ x 5.4″ x 1.5″.

First introduced last summer with a list price of $200, the HeroBox Pro is currently on sale at Amazon for $179. And if you’re willing to settle for a previous-gen Celeron J4125 processor, you can snag an older model for as little as $154.

