The Chuwi HeroBox Pro is a compact computer with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and USB ports plus a microSD card reader all crammed into a chassis that measures about 7.4″ x 5.4″ x 1.5″.
First introduced last summer with a list price of $200, the HeroBox Pro is currently on sale at Amazon for $179. And if you’re willing to settle for a previous-gen Celeron J4125 processor, you can snag an older model for as little as $154.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Chuwi HeroBox mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/256GB for $154 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Chuwi HeroBox Pro mini PC w/Celeron N4500/8GB/256GB for $179 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Mele Quieter2 fanless mini PC w/Celeron J4125 for $170 and up – Amazon
- Gigabyte BRIX Pro barebones mini PC w/Core i5-1135G7 for $530 – Newegg
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i7-1165G7 for $600 – Newegg
Networking
- Eero Pro 6 Pro tri-band mesh WiFi 6 system 3-pack for $479 – Amazon (or 2 for $319, 1 for $183)
- Eero Pro WiFi 5 mesh WiFi system 3-pack for $399 – Amazon (or 1 for $159)
Audio & Video
- Amazon fire TV Stick Lite 1080p media streamer for $19 – Amazon
- Anker Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds (2020) for $20 – Newegg
- JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Amazon
Other
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ notebook w/Core i5-1035G1/4GB/64GB for $400 – Best Buy
- Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C SSD M.2 2280 SSD enclosure for $23 – Amazon
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse for $35 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Surviving Mars Bundle