The Epic Games Store is giving away Galactic Civilizations III for free today. Amazon and ScreenPix are running a deal that lets Prime Video members stream movies from ScreenPix for $1 per month for up to six months. And HBO Max is offering a rare discount – you can save 20% on a monthly subscription whether you sign up for ad-free or ad-supported tiers.

That brings the monthly price for HBO Max with ads down to $8 per month while HBO Max Ad-Free is now $12. You’ll need to sign up by January 25, 2022 to score this discount. Fun fact – this is actually a better deal than you’d get if you signed up for a full year, as that ongoing deal is the equivalent of paying $8.33 or $12.50 per month.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

