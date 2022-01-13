Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Galactic Civilizations III for free today. Amazon and ScreenPix are running a deal that lets Prime Video members stream movies from ScreenPix for $1 per month for up to six months. And HBO Max is offering a rare discount – you can save 20% on a monthly subscription whether you sign up for ad-free or ad-supported tiers.

That brings the monthly price for HBO Max with ads down to $8 per month while HBO Max Ad-Free is now $12. You’ll need to sign up by January 25, 2022 to score this discount. Fun fact – this is actually a better deal than you’d get if you signed up for a full year, as that ongoing deal is the equivalent of paying $8.33 or $12.50 per month.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Smart speakers & displays

Other