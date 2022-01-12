Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
CES 2022 may have been the coming out party for Intel’s new 12th-gen mobile processors and AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 mobile chips. But you can’t actually buy any laptops with those processors yet.
The good news is that if you’re in desperate need of a new notebook and don’t want to wait, retailers are offering some pretty solid deals on models with 2021 specs. Case in point: the Microsoft Store has dozens of Windows laptops and PCs on sale at the moment. Lenovo has hundreds on sale. And while HP’s selection is more limited, there are some stand-out deals.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ laptop w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $300 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5 5600U/16GB/256GB for $600 – HP
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $710 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 5 5600U/16GB/512GB for $870 – Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Microsoft Store
Tablets
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS FHD tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 detachable 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/12GB for $1099 – Lenovo
Other