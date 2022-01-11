Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Woot is running a sale on Amazon Fire TV Stick devices, which means you can pick up a 2020 Fire TV Stick (1080p) media streamer or 2018 Fire TV Stick 4K for half price. While the latter model was released in 2018, it’s not only capable of supporting 4K UHD video, but it’s also faster at launching apps.
Of course Amazon’s Fire TV platform isn’t the only game in town. There are also a couple of pretty good deals on Roku media streamers today, and Walmart’s Onn UHD Android TV dongle is on sale for just $20.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) for $20 – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2018) for $25 – Woot
- Onn UHD 4K Android TV media streamer for $20 – Walmart
- Roku LE HD media streamer for $15 – Walmart
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $69 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR sound bar & media streamer for $99 – Amazon
Mini PCs
- Intel NUC Performance barebones mini PC w/Core i5-1135G7 for $450 – Newegg (or Core i7-1165G7 for $600)
- Asus PN62S barebones mini PC w/Core i3-10110U for $300 – Woot
Laptops
- Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/32GB for $260 – Woot (OS updates through June 2024)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ OLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $780 – Woot
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $620 – Woot
- Acer Spin 3 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $800 – Woot
Tablets, smartphones & eReaders
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Android tablet w/256GB & S-Pen for $550 – Woot (Prime exclusive)
- Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen phone (first-gen, AT&T-only) for $400 – Woot
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018 Canada Version) for $70 – Woot
Wireless Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $42 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $65 – Jabra (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
Digital media
- Best selling Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- Tidal HiFi or HiFi Music 3-month subscriptions for 1 penny – Best Buy
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription free for new subscribers – Amazon (Prime members)
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $230 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable SSD for $210 – Amazon
- PNY Duo Link 64GB USB 3.1 Type-C & Type-A flash drive for $13 – Best Buy
Other