Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
With a starting price of $160, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that launched last June was already a pretty good deal for folks looking for an affordable Android tablet. But since then it’s gone on sale a number of times, bringing the starting price down as low as $120.
But today eBay seller Quick Ship Electronics has one of the best deals I’ve seen yet. For $100 you can pick up a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 32GB of storage. It’s an open box model, but it comes with a case/cover and there’s a 30-day free return policy and the tablet comes with a 1-year warranty, which is similar to what you’d get if you bought the tablet new from Samsung.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Android tablet + cover w/32GB for $100 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay w/1-year warranty)
- OnePlus 9 smartphone w/SD888/8GB/128GB for $599 – OnePlus
- OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone w/SD888/12GB/256GB for $849 – OnePlus
Laptops
- Acer Enduro Urban N3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 3 16″ laptop w/Core i7-11370H/16GB/512GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- LG Gram 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $899 – BuyDig (coupon: UPX21)
Headphones & earbuds
- Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Best Buy
- Save 15% on select Beyerdynamic headphones – Newegg (coupon: EMCBNAZ6 )
Oother