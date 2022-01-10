Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

With a starting price of $160, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that launched last June was already a pretty good deal for folks looking for an affordable Android tablet. But since then it’s gone on sale a number of times, bringing the starting price down as low as $120.

But today eBay seller Quick Ship Electronics has one of the best deals I’ve seen yet. For $100 you can pick up a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 32GB of storage. It’s an open box model, but it comes with a case/cover and there’s a 30-day free return policy and the tablet comes with a 1-year warranty, which is similar to what you’d get if you bought the tablet new from Samsung.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones & Tablets

Laptops

Headphones & earbuds

Oother

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.