Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

With a starting price of $160, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that launched last June was already a pretty good deal for folks looking for an affordable Android tablet. But since then it’s gone on sale a number of times, bringing the starting price down as low as $120.

But today eBay seller Quick Ship Electronics has one of the best deals I’ve seen yet. For $100 you can pick up a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 32GB of storage. It’s an open box model, but it comes with a case/cover and there’s a 30-day free return policy and the tablet comes with a 1-year warranty, which is similar to what you’d get if you bought the tablet new from Samsung.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

