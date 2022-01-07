Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
I picked up a set of refurbished Sony WF-SP800N true wireless sport earbuds a few months ago when I was looking for a set of decent-sounding sweat-resistant earbuds with support for noise cancellation that I could use while exercising. At the time they were on sale for less than $40, which a massive discount over the $198 list price and while they’re a bit heavy and the noise cancellation is pretty basic, the noise isolation is good and the audio quality is decent. Overall I’ve been very happy with the purchase.
Today Secondipity has the refurbished Sony WF-SP800N earbuds on sale for $50, which isn’t quite as good a deal. But it’s still a pretty great price, especially considering that while they’re refurbished, the earbuds come with a 2-year warranty thanks to eBay’s partnership with AllState. Or you can pay an extra $10 for a pair of refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds which are said to have much better audio quality and noise-cancellation, but which lack the water and sweat resistance.
There are also a number of other deals on wireless earbuds and headphones from Sony and Jabra in today’s deals roundup.
Wireless earbuds
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $65 – Jabra (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Jabra (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Refurb Sony WF-SP800N/B true wireless sport noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $150 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Refurb Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds (new) for $68 – Amazon
Wireless over-ear headphones
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $150 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/32GB for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/64GB for $150 – Best Buy
- 30+ PC games for free – GOG
- RAVPower 30W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $16 – RAVPower (coupon: DNL44)
- HiFiMan HE-560 V4 premium planar magnetic headphones for $229 – Adorama