Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

I picked up a set of refurbished Sony WF-SP800N true wireless sport earbuds a few months ago when I was looking for a set of decent-sounding sweat-resistant earbuds with support for noise cancellation that I could use while exercising. At the time they were on sale for less than $40, which a massive discount over the $198 list price and while they’re a bit heavy and the noise cancellation is pretty basic, the noise isolation is good and the audio quality is decent. Overall I’ve been very happy with the purchase.

Today Secondipity has the refurbished Sony WF-SP800N earbuds on sale for $50, which isn’t quite as good a deal. But it’s still a pretty great price, especially considering that while they’re refurbished, the earbuds come with a 2-year warranty thanks to eBay’s partnership with AllState. Or you can pay an extra $10 for a pair of refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds which are said to have much better audio quality and noise-cancellation, but which lack the water and sweat resistance.

There are also a number of other deals on wireless earbuds and headphones from Sony and Jabra in today’s deals roundup.

Wireless earbuds

Wireless over-ear headphones

Other