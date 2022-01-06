Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
2022 may be here, but Walmart is running an “end of year” clearance sale. And Lenovo is too, even if the company’s not using the end of year terminology. Anyway, it’s not a bad time to save a few bucks on a Chromebook or Windows tablet or notebook.
Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store’s latest free game of the week is Gods Will Fall.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Asus Chromebook 11.6″ w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Asus 14″ Chromebook w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $200 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3i 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $285 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Flex5 13″ w/Pentium 7505/4GB/32GB for $359 – Best Buy
- HP Chrome OS 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
Windows PCs
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10.3″ 2-in-1 Win11 tablet w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $380 – Microsoft Store
- Asus Vivobook Flip 14 convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/128GB for $429 – Walmart
- Asus Zenbook 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5500U/MX450/8GB/256GB for $570 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5000U for $587 and up – HP
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $660 – HP
- Acer Swift 3 laptop 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- HP Envy 14 laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $880 – HP
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 noise cancelling headphones for $42 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $150 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Other