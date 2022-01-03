Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is continuing to give away three recent Tomb Raider titles for a few more days, but those aren’t the only game giveaways at the moment.
Amazon Prime members can snag a bunch of free titles this month including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, and World War Z: Aftermath. And GOG is giving away Iratus: Lord of the Dead today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Tomb Raider Trilogy for free – Epic Games Store
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PC game for free – Origin/Amazon Prime Gaming
- Total War: Warhammer PC game for free – Epic Games Store/Amazon Prime Gaming
- World War Z: Aftermath PC game for free – Epic Games Store/Amazon Prime Gaming
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead PC game for free – GOG
Laptops & Tablets
- Lenovo 10e FHD Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook 5i 14″ w/Pentium Gold 7505/4GB/128GB for $375 – Lenovo
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $700 – HP
- HP Envy 14 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $930 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 12.3″ detachable 2-in-1 w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $1099 – Lenovo
Wireless earbuds
- Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds for $68 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Woot
PC & mobile accessories
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $18 – Amazon
- Team 128GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive for $10 – Newegg
- Acer 3-in-1 USB-C adapter with HDMI, USB-C and USB-A for $15 – TheMaxMart (via eBay)
Other
- Save an extra 15% on thousands of products – eBay (w/coupon NY15OFF on purchases of $25 or more)
- 24-hour Flash Sale – Best Buy