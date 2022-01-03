Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is continuing to give away three recent Tomb Raider titles for a few more days, but those aren’t the only game giveaways at the moment.

Amazon Prime members can snag a bunch of free titles this month including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, and World War Z: Aftermath. And GOG is giving away Iratus: Lord of the Dead today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

