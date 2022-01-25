Japanese company Cooyou has launched a tiny USB scroll wheel that can be used as a dedicated device for either vertical or horizontal scrolling on a PC. Appropriately called the Crazy Small Wheel, it’s little enough to easily hold in your fingers while scrolling through presentations or other content. But you can also place it on the floor and use your foot to scroll.

That can come in handy if your hands are busy with a keyboard or other input device, or for folks with physical impairments that might make it difficult or impossible scroll with an input device designed for hands and fingers.

The Cooyou Crazy Small Wheel measures just 46 x 38 x 26mm (1.8″ x 1.5″ x 1″) and weighs 22 ounces (1.4 ounces). It’s available in Japan for about $27 and works with a standard USB-C cable (which is not included).

Since it’s recognized as a standard mouse by most operating systems including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iPadOS, you should be able to adjust settings like scroll direction and sensitivity using the native operating system settings. But keep in mind that this is just a scroll wheel, not a full-fledged mouse, so it’s not going to be much good for things like clicking or moving a cursor.

But the Crazy Small Wheel is just the latest in a line of “Crazy Small” devices from Cooyou, which also includes a foot switch/button, a mouse/virtual keyboard, a programmable 1-key keyboard, and an air keyboard/gesture controller.

Cooyou has completed a crowdfunding campaign for the Crazy Small Wheel, and it should be available soon from Amazon Japan.

If you’re looking for a more full-function input device that can be operated with your feet and don’t mind something that’s not “crazy small,” there is a niche category of foot mouse devices including DIY models and commercial gear from companies like 3drudder and Boomer.

via PC Watch and Tom’s Hardware