The Chuwi MiniBook X is a compact computer with a 10.8 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes, an Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

It’s available for pre-order from the Chuwi Store for $619, or you can pay an extra $20 to get an optional pressure-sensitive pen for writing and drawing on the screen. Orders are expected to begin shipping at the end of February.

Keep in mind that the $619 price appears to be part of a pre-order promotion: the official list price appears to be $649.

The MiniBook X features a 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display with a hole-punch cut-out for a 5MP webcam and slim bezels for a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Thanks to the little laptop’s flexible hinge, you can also push the screen all the way back and use the computer as a 10.8 tablet with support for finger and pen input. The optional stylus supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The notebook has an aluminum body that measures 9.6″ x 6.6″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 2 pounds and which features an edge-to-edge keyboard and a touchpad.

Other features include LPDDR4x memory, an M.2 slot for solid state storage, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and a selection of ports that includes two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop will ship with Windows 11 Home software pre-installed.

One potential shortcoming? The MiniBook X has a 26.6 Wh (7.6V / 3,800 mAh) battery, which is a bit on the small side, even for a small-screen laptop. At least the laptop charges via a 45-watt USB-C power adapter, which means that not only will the charger be relatively small and easy to carry with you, but you will also probably be able to use a relatively inexpensive power bank as an external battery.

The MiniBook X is the second MiniBook-branded product from Chuwi. The Chinese PC maker’s first MiniBook was released in 2019 with an 8 inch FHD+ display, a more compact design, an optical touch sensor rather than a touchpad, and a choice of Intel Celeron N4100 or Core m3-8100Y processors.

It was one of the most affordable mini-laptops available at the time, and had a keyboard layout that I found a little more comfortable to use than those on some other similarly-sized devices.

The new MiniBook X has a bigger screen and a newer processor: Intel’s Celeron N5100 processor is a 6-watt quad-core chip with a 1.1 GHz base frequency and support for burst speeds up to 2.8 GHz as well as Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units and base/burst frequencies of 350 MHz and 800 MHz, respectively.

The MiniBook X is also a little larger and heavier than the original MiniBook, which measured 7.9″ x 5″ x 0.7″ and weighed 1.5 pounds.

One big advantage the MiniBook X has over its predecessor though? It’s actually available for purchase. The original MiniBook has been out of stock at most stores for years.

Just keep in mind that the MiniBook X, like many other products from Chuwi and other small companies that ship products to customers directly from China, will likely come with limited customer support.

This article was originally published December 20, 2021 and last updated January 19, 2021.