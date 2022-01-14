The AYN Odin handheld game console features a 6 inch full HD display, built-in game controllers, and either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or a MediaTek Dimensity D900 chip, depending on the model.

It went up for pre-order last summer for $175 and up during an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and following a brief delay, the first units are scheduled to begin shipping to backers on Monday, January 17, 2022.

That’s when the first 200 units will begin to ship. But folks who also pre-ordered the optional $50 Super Dock with HDMI, Ethernet, game controller, and USB ports will have to wait a little longer – the circuit board for that accessory won’t be ready for another week.

It’s unclear when the rest of the AYN Odin units will begin to ship – factories in China tend to shut down for about two weeks around Chinese New Year, which is February 1st. But with more than 2,800 backers for the crowdfunding campaign, the first 200 units to ship will clearly just be a drop in the bucket.

Folks who didn’t get in during the original crowdfunding campaign can still place an order thanks to an Indiegogo InDemand campaign. Just note that you’ll probably be moved to the back of the line.

Here’s an overview of the three different models and their pricing:

Odin BaseOdin ProOdin Lite
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845Qualcomm Snapdragon 845MediaTek Dimensity D900
RAM4GB LPDDR4x8GB LPDDR4x4GB LPDDR4x
Storage64GB UFS 2.1128GB UFS 2.164GB UFS 2.1
Battery5,000 mAh6,000 mAh5,000 mAh
OSAndroid 10Android 10Android 11
ShipsNovember, 2021November, 2021December, 2021
Price$209 (Super Early Bird)
$240 (InDemand)
$268 (retail)		$265 (Super Early Bird)
$289 (InDemand)
$323 (retail)		$175 (Super Early Bird)
$199 (InDemand)
$236 (retail)

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.