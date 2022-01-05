The AYA Neo Next is a handheld gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor featuring Radeon Vega graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe storage.

With a 7 inch IPS touchscreen display surrounded by game controllers, the Neo Next looks a lot like the original AYA Neo which shipped last year with AMD Ryzen 4000U processor options. But the processor isn’t the only thing that’s new in this year’s model.

The company has redesigned the controllers, added a fingerprint sensor to the power button, and added support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The new joysticks are user replaceable. And there’s an improved vibration motor for better haptic feedback.

AYA’s 2022 models will also be the first handheld gaming PCs available with up to 32GB of RAM thanks to an AYA Neo Next Pro configuration. The company says there will be four different pricing/configuration options available at launch:

AYA Neo Next with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $1315 retail / $1265 at launch

with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $1315 retail / $1265 at launch AYA Neo Next Advance with 16GB RAM and 2TB storage for $1465 retail / $1365 launch

with 16GB RAM and 2TB storage for $1465 retail / $1365 launch AYA Neo Next Advance Signature Edition with 16GB/2TB for $1465 / $1345 (only 300 units)

with 16GB/2TB for $1465 / $1345 (only 300 units) AYA Neo Pro with 32GB RAM and 2TB storage for $1565 / $1465

The Pro model will also be a limited edition at launch, with only 500 units produced in the first batch. The company is also differentiating each model with a set of color options.

All told, the Neo Next and Neo Next Pro look like respectable upgrades over the original AYA Neo thanks to the move from Ryzen 4000U series chips with Zen 2 CPU cores to a Ryzen 7 5800U processor with a Zen 3 CPU. But both chips feature similar AMD Radeon Vega integrated graphics.

And that makes the timing of AYA’s announcement a little unfortunate, since it comes on the same day that AMD has unveiled its new Ryzen 6000 mobile processors with Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics which are expected to bring up to a 2X boost in graphics performance.

The AYA Neo also isn’t expected to begin shipping until the end of March, following a global crowdfunding campaign that will begin in February. That means that they’ll most likely begin shipping after the Valve Steam Deck handheld gaming PC with a custom AMD processor featuring RDNA 2 graphics has already begun shipping to customers.

AYA is aware that the Ryzen 7 5800U chip is no longer state-of-the-art, but it’s the best processor that this small Chinese company was able to obtain. The company says that as soon as it can release a model with a higher-performance Ryzen 6000 chip, it will.

Until then, potential customers might want to consider the system’s other strengths, including support for up to 32GB of RAM… assuming that’s something you want or need in a handheld.

Here’s an overview of specs for the AYA Neo Next models:

AYA Neo Next AYA Neo Next Advance AYA Neo Next Pro Display 7 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

IPS LCD

5-point capacitive touch 7 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

IPS LCD

5-point capacitive touch 7 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

IPS LCD

5-point capacitive touch CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 8 AMD Radeon Vega 8 AMD Radeon Vega 8 RAM 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 32GB LPDDR4x-4266 Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe

M.2 2280 2TB PCIe NVMe

M.2 2280 2TB PCIe NVMe

M.2 2280 Controls Hall Effect Sensor

Joysticks

Linear triggers

Gaming & Windows buttons Hall Effect Sensor

Joysticks

Linear triggers

Gaming & Windows buttons Hall Effect Sensor

Joysticks

Linear triggers

Gaming & Windows buttons Battery 47 Wh 47 Wh 47 Wh Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Ports 2 x USB Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio Colors Pastel Blue

Bright White

Midnight Blue

Jet Black Grey Space Silver

Pastel Blue

Bright White

Midnight Blue

Jet Black Price $1315 (retail)

$1265 (crowdfunding) $1465 (retail)

$1365 (crowdfunding)

$1345 (Signature Edition during crowdfunding) $1565 (retail)

$1465 (crowdfunding)