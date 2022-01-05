Asus has been going big on laptops with OLED displays recently, and the company is debuting several new models at the Consumer Electronics Show this week. One of the most compact is the new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402 / UM3402) which is a 3.1 pound notebook with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, which is a 28-wattm 14-core, 16-thread processor that’s part of Intel’s new Alder Lake mobile chip family. And it’s an Intel Evo certified notebook, which means you can expect long battery life, quick wake from sleep, and decent video conferencing support, among other things.

But we’re expecting a lot of Intel Evo certified laptops this year. What makes the Zenbook 14 OLED stand out most is that display, which not only offers high color saturation and deep blacks, but which is also a PANTONE Validated display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and up to 550 nits of brightness.

The laptop has an M.2 slot and Asus will offer configurations with up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. It can also be configured with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, but since the RAM is soldered to the motherboard it’s not user upgradeable.

Ports include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

Other features include a 720p webcam, a backlit keyboard, optional support for an Asus NumberPad (which lets you use the touchpad as a numeric keypad), a 75 Wh battery, 65W USB-C power supply, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED measures 12.35″ x 8.69″ x 0.67″ and comes in “aqua celadon” or “ponder blue” color options.

Asus says the notebook will be available in the second quarter of 2022, but the company hasn’t yet announced how much it will cost.

The company also has an AMD-powered version of the Zenbook 14 OLED, but that model is a little less interesting, as it ships with a Ryzen 7 5825U processor. That’s a brand new chip announced during the Consumer Electronics show this week, but it’s a 5000 series mobile processor featuring the same Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega integrated graphics as chips AMD introduced last year rather than part of the newer Ryzen 6000 series with RDNA 2 graphics and updated Zen 3+ CPU cores.

The AMD model has the same basic design as the Intel version, but instead of Thunderbolt ports, it has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port.