Over the past few years the Asus ROG Zephryus G14 has earned a reputation as a high-performance gaming laptop with a compact but stylish body thanks to a grid of LED lights on the lid that allows you to customize the look of the laptop on some models.

This year’s model takes things to another level with a hardware refresh that includes upgrades to the CPU, graphics, and memory. But there are a few other changes as well. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 brings even more LED lights to the lid… and for the first time the laptop now has a webcam.

In previous years Asus had sacrificed the webcam under the assumption that most gamers wouldn’t miss it in a thin and light laptop. But video conferencing has become a much more ubiquitous activity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it makes sense to include one in most laptops these days, even models aimed at gamers.

So the latest Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has a 720p webcam above the display. It’s also an IR camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition, which means you can login to the laptop by looking at it.

The laptop also features an array of 3 microphones, quad speakers, and support for Dolby Atmos sound.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 features a 14 inch, IPS LCD display with a 3ms response time, support for Adaptive-Sync and a choice of 1920 x 1200 pixel 144 Hz or 2560 x 1600 120 Hz display panels.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS mobile processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and support for speeds up to 4.9 GHz and up to AMD Radeon RX 6800S graphics with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 105 watts of power.

Asus says the notebook supports up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory and features an M.2 slot for PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (only one supports power input, both support display output)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x microSD card reader

Other features include a backlit keyboard with RGB lighting, a 76 Wh battery, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and a 240W power supply.

The notebook measures about 12.3″ x 8.9″ x x 0.7″ and has a starting weight of about 3.64 pounds (or 3.79 pounds for configurations with the AniMe Matrix LED lighting on the display).

Speaking of the AniMe Matrix system, Asus has upgraded the number of machined holes to 14,969 and the number of mini LED lights to 1449, allowing users to create more complex graphics.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the new ROG Zephyrus G14 yet.

Asus is also refreshing the larger ROG Zephyrus G15 with the 2022 model supporting up to a Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. The 4.2 pound laptop measures less than 0.8 inches thick, features a 90 Wh battery, and has a 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display.