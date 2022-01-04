A year after introducing the Asus ROG Flow X13 thin and light gaming laptop with support for up to a 35-watt AMD Ryzen 9 processor, Asus is launching an updated model that swaps the previous-gen Ryzen 5000 series processor for a new Ryzen 6000 series chip with Zen 3 CPU cores.

The company is also upgrading the built-in graphics from NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 to RTX 3050 Ti, bringing support for ray-tracing without the need for an external graphics card… although the new laptop does still have an XG port that allows you to connect an Asus XG Mobile graphics dock when you do need the extra graphics horsepower.

The new Asus ROG Flow X13 (2022) laptop supports up to:

13.4 inch, 3840 x 2400 pixel touchscreen display

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor

NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics

32GB of LPDDR5 memory

1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

The notebook also has a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the computer in notebook, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

Asus will also offer some models with RTX 3050 graphics or no discrete GPU at all, although that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to use the laptop for gaming without an external graphics dock. AMD says its Radeon 680M integrated graphics offers up to twice the performance of the previous-gen, which could be all you need for at least some gaming or video/graphics tasks.

The laptop has HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm audio, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports plus a ROG XG Mobile interface for the optional docking station.

Other features include a 720p webcam, an array of 3 microphones, stereo speakers, a 62 Wh battery, a 100W USB-C power adapter that can give you a 50% charge in 30 minutes, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the power button for biometric security, and the laptop has a backlit keyboard with 1.7mm key travel.

The notebook measures about 11.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ and weighs less than 2.9 pounds.

Asus hasn’t yet announced pricing or availability details for the ROG Flow X13 (2022).