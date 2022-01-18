The first Asus mini PC with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor is on its way, but the Asus PN64 mini PC isn’t expected to begin shipping until the second quarter of 2022. In the meantime, it looks like Asus snuck out one more model with an 11th-gen chip.

The new Asus PL63 mini PC is a 6.5″ x 4.7″ x 1.5″ computer with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics and support for up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of solid state storage. There’s no mention of the computer on the Asus website yet, but it’s available for purchase from Newegg for around $500 and up.

For that starting price, you get a barebones system with a processor, but no memory, storage, or operating system. Prices for pre-configured systems start at $650 for a model with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and Windows 10 Pro software, but you can pay extra for additional memory or storage or open up the computer to perform your own upgrades.

It has two SODIMM slots for DR4-2400 memory and a single connector for PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and the computer has a selection of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

The computer also has a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and features connectors on the back for two optional WiFi antennas, and the computer comes with a 90-watt power adapter.

Asus also recently added a new Mini PC PN80 to its website, with an 11th-gen Intel processor, support for up to four displays, up to four storage devices (two hard drives and two M.2 SSDs), and dual Thunderbolt 43 ports, among other things. But while Asus hasn’t yet provided the physical dimensions or other detailed specs, that computer appears to be substantially larger than the PB64, and it’s what Asus as “sub 2.4L” in volume.