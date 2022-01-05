Asus is adding two new models to its Mini PC lineup this year. The new Asus MiniPC PN64 is a compact desktop computer powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core Alder Lake processor, while the new Asus Mini PC PN52 features an AMD Ryzen 5000H series processor.

Both are designed to be powerful, yet compact computers that are small enough to hide behind a display or under a desk which could make them well suited for use in the office, living room, or as part of a digital signage solution.

Asus Mini PC PN64

This 5.1″ x 4.7″ x 2.2″ computer supports dual storage thanks to an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5″ bay for a hard drive or SSD. It also has two SODIMM slots for DDR5-4800 memory. And there’s support for either WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E depending on the configuration.

It also has a decent selection of ports including:

  • 1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
  • 2 x HDMI 2.0
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 1 x configurable port (HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, VGA, COM, or RJ45)

But what really sets it apart from older Intel-powered mini PCs from Asus are the processor options. it’s available with a selection of 28-watt Intel Alder Lake-P or 45-watt Alder Lake-H processor options including:

ChipCores / ThreadsP / E CoresL3 CacheBase / Max Turbo P-coresBase / Max Turbo E-CoresGPU (EU / Max Freq)Base PowerMax Turbo Power
i7-12700H14 / 206P / 8E24MB2.3 GHz / 4.7 GHz1.7 GHz / 3.5 GHz96EU / 1.4 GHz45W115W
i5-12500H12 / 164P / 8E18MB2.5 GHz / 4.5 GHz1.8 GHz / 3.3 GHz80EU / 1.3 GHz45W95W
i7-1280P14 / 206P / 8E24MB1.8 GHz / 4.8 GHz1.3 GHz / 3.56GHz96EU / 1.45 GHz28W64W
i7-1270P14 / 164P / 8E18MB2.2 GHz / 4.78GHz1.6 GHz / 3.5 GHz96EU / 1.4 GHz28W64W
i7-1260P14 / 164P / 8E18MB2.1 GHz / 4.7 GHz1.5 GHz / 3.34GHz96EU / 1.4 GHz28W64W
i5-1250P12 / 164P / 8E12MB1.7 GHz / 4.4 GHz1.2 GHz / 3.3 GHz80EU / 1.4 GHz28W64W
i5-1240P12 / 164P / 8E12MB1.7 GHz / 4.4 GHz1.2 GHz / 3.3 GHz80EU / 1.3 GHz28W64W
i3-1220P10 / 122P / 8E12MB1.5 GHz / 4.4 GHz1.1 GHz / 3.3 GHz64EU / 1.1 GHz28W64W

Asus says the PN64 should be available in the second quarter of 2022 for $369 and up.

Asus Mini PC PN52

The AMD model is interesting because rather than opt for AMD’s brand new Ryzen 6000 series chips, Asus is sticking with last year’s Ryzen 5000H processors. That means you won’t get the 1.3X CPU performance boost and 2X uplift in graphics. Asus hasn’t yet specified which Ryzen H-Series processor options will be availablet.

But the Asus PN52 does look like it should bring a significant performance boost over last year’s Asus PN51, which is powered by a Ryzen 5700U processor which is not only part of the lower-power U series, but which also uses the same Zen 2 CPU architecture as the even older Ryzen 4000 chips.

While the Asus PN52 is the same size as the PN64, at 5.1″ x 4.7″ x 2.2″, the AMD model does have an extra M.2 2280 slot which means it can support up to three storage devices rather than just two.

Ports include:

  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
  • 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 2 x HDMI
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 1 x configurable (with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, VGA, COM, 2.5G LAN, and COM options)

This mini PC will also be available in the second quarter of 2022, but Asus hasn’t yet announced expected pricing.

