The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet designed for the business market, but it’s positioned as an entry-level device with an emphasis on portability over performance.

As such, the 10.5 inch tablet supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x memory, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor.

Thanks to a detachable keyboard and support for an optional digital pen, you can use the tablet like a laptop or a writing & drawing slate. The pen supports Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 and slides into a garage in the tablet for safe keeping when you’re not using it.

So the tablet is versatile. It’s just not all that powerful, with the kind of specs you’d typically find on a Chromebook rather than a high-end Windows PC. In fact, the entry-level configuration looks even more Chromebook-like, with just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The tablet does have a few nice features including a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 13MP world-facing camera and 5MP front-facing camera which should come in handy during Zoom calls, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Other features include stereo speakers, dual microphones, a 38 Wh battery, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The tablet comes with a 45W USB-C power supply and there’s optional support for a keyboard with backlit keys.

The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable measures 260 x 172 x 9mm (10.2″ x 6.8″ x 0.4″) and the tablet weighs 630 grams (1.4 pounds), plus another 245 grams for the keyboard and 172 grams for the detachable kickstand which brings the total weight to 1.05kg (2.3 pounds).

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability yet.