The first laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 chips with Zen 3 CPU cores are expected to start shipping soon, but AMD is already working on its next-gen processor technology.

AMD has announced that it will begin shipping Ryzen 7000 series desktop chips with Zen 4 CPU architecture in the second half of 2022.

The company hasn’t providing many details about what to expect from Ryzen 7000 and Zen 4 yet, but here’s what we know so far:

The new chips will be manufactured on TSMC’s 5nm node

There will be a new AM5 chipset with an LGA1718 socket

The chips will support dual-channel DDR5 memory

They’ll also support 28 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes

TDPs will be in the 105 to 120 watt range

Ryzen 7000 chips also also known by the code name “Raphael.” And that’s about all we know so far, other than the fact that AMD expects is targeting gamers with the new processor.

More details including model names and frequencies will be available closer to launch.