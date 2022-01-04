AMD is refreshing it’s mobile processor lineup with the launch of new chips including high-power models aimed at high-performance gaming laptops and mobile workstations and more energy-efficient chips designed for thin and light laptops.

All of the new additions to the AMD Ryzen H-Series line of high performance Ryzen 6000 series processors, which are 6nm chips featuring new Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 integrated graphics. New U-Series chips are a bit more of a mixed bag, with some models featuring the latest technologies while others are more modest updates to last year’s 7nm Ryzen 5000U chips with Zen 3 CPU cores and Vega graphics.

The big news is that AMD says its Ryzen 6000 mobile chips bring up to 1.3X more processing speed and up to 2X the graphics performance of their Ryzen 5000 counterparts. But these are also energy-efficient mobile chips designed to offer long battery life when you’re not pushing the chips to their limits by playing games, editing videos, or running other resource-intensive tasks. AMD says you can expect up to 24 hours of battery life for video playback on a laptop with a Ryzen 6000 processor.

The new chips are also the first processors to incorporate Microsoft’s new Pluton security processor, and while they still don’t have native support for Thunderbolt, AMD says the Ryzen 6000 platform includes support for USB4 40 Gbps ports, PCIe Gen 4, DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.

And the new RDNA 2 graphics technology makes the Ryzen 6000 series chips the first integrated GPUs to support hardware-accelerated ray tracing. AMD says the GPU Compute Engine is 50% larger and the new GPU supports frequencies up to 2.4 GHz.

Here’s a run-down of the first Ryzen 6000 H-Series processors:

AMD Ryzen 6000 H Series Chip CPU arch GPU arch Cores / Threads Base / Max freq L2 + L3 Cache GPU cores / max freq Node TDP Ryzen 9 6980HX Zen 3+ RDNA 2 8 / 16 3.3 GHz / 5 GHz 20MB 12 / 2.4 GHz 6nm 45W+ Ryzen 9 6980HS Zen 3+ RDNA 2 8 / 16 3.3 GHz / 5 GHz 20MB 12 / 2.4 GHz 6nm 35W Ryzen 9 6900HX Zen 3+ RDNA 2 8 / 16 3.3 GHz / 4.9 GHz 20MB 12 / 2.4 GHz 6nm 45W+ Ryzen 9 6900HS Zen 3+ RDNA 2 8 / 16 3.3 GHz / 4.9 GHz 20MB 12 / 2.4 GHz 6nm 35W Ryzen 7 6800H Zen 3+ RDNA 2 8 / 16 3.2 GHz / 4.7 GHz 20MB 12 / 2.2 GHz 6nm 45W Ryzen 7 6800HS Zen 3+ RDNA 2 8 / 16 3.2 GHz / 4.7 GHz 20MB 12 / 2.2 GHz 6nm 35W Ryzen 5 6600H Zen 3+ RDNA 2 6 / 12 3.3 GHz / 4.5 GHz 19MB 6 / 1.9 GHz 6nm 45W Ryzen 5 6600HS Zen 3+ RDNA 2 6 /12 3.3 GHz / 4.5 GHz 19MB 6 / 1.9 GHz 6nm 35W

And here’s the run-down on AMD’s new Ryzen U-Series chips, which includes two Ryzen 6000U processors with Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics and three new Ryzen 5000U chips with Zen 3 CPU cores and Vega graphics.

AMD Ryzen U-Series Chip CPU arch GPU arch Cores / Threads Base / Max freq L2 + L3 Cache GPU cores / max freq Node TDP Ryzen 7 6800U Zen 3+ RDNA 2 8 / 16 2.7 GHz / 4.7 GHz 20MB 12 / 2.2 GHz 6nm 15 – 28W Ryzen 5 6600U Zen 3+ RDNA 2 6 / 12 2.9 GHz / 4.5 GHz 19MB 6 / 1.9 GHz 6nm 15 – 28W Ryzen 7 5825U Zen 3 Vega 8 / 16 2 GHz / 4.5 GHz 20MB 8 / 1.8 GHz 7nm 15W Ryzen 5 5625U Zen 3 Vega 6 / 12 2.3 GHz / 4.3 GHz 19MB 7 / 1.6 GHz 7nm 15W Ryzen 3 5425U Zen 3 Vega 4 / 8 2.7 GHz / 4.1 GHz 10MB 76 / 1.5 GHz 7nm 15W

AMD says more than 200 laptops featuring its new Ryzen processors are coming this year, with the first models expected to ship in February, 2022.