AMD is taking aim at thin and light gaming laptops with the launch of a new RX 6000S line of mobile graphics optimized for notebooks that weigh less than 4.5 pounds and which measure less than 20mm (0.79 inches) thick.

The new GPUs are optimized to balance performance and power consumption in order to bring the benefits of discrete graphics to laptops that are as much as 20% thinner than models with AMD’s higher-performance RX 6000M GPUs.

New Radeon RX 6000S series chips include:

Radeon RX 6800S – 1.975 GHz with 32 compute units, 32MB cache, 8GB of 16 Gbps memory

Radeon RX 6700S – 1.89 GHz with 28 compute units, 32MB cache, and 8GB of 15 Gbps memory

Radeon RX 6600S – 1.881 GHz with 28 compute units, 32MB cache, and 4GB of 15 Gbps RAM

AMD is also updating the RX 6000M line of GPUs with new models offering performance uplift ranging from 7% to 200% (with the biggest gains on the entry-level models).

AMD says more than 20 laptops with AMD Ryzen processors and the latest Radeon graphics are coming in 2022 including new models from Asus and Alienware.