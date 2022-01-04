The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is a gaming laptop with an all-metal chassis that measures less than 0.8 inches thick and which has an understated design making it a notebook that wouldn’t look out of place in the office, unlike many gaming-class computers.

After launching a model powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core processor last year, Acer is refreshing the Predator Triton 500 SE with new models supporting up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce 3080 Ti graphics.

The new Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-52s) has a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display with a 240 Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 500 nits of peak brightness. It supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 4TB of PCIe gen 4 storage, and supports WiFi 6E.

The notebook measures 14.1″ x 10.3″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 5.51 pounds, making it a tad heavier than last year’s model. But that’s not an unreasonable weight for a gaming laptop with a 16 inch display and a 100 Wh battery.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, Killer E3100G Ethernet (for a 2.5 Gbps wired connection), and support for WiFi 6E.

Aer says the new Predator Triton 500 SE will be available in North America in March for $2300 and up. It will also be available in China and Europe starting in February.