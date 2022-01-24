Acer is launching four new Chromebooks for the education and commercial markets with an emphasis on durability thanks to features like mechanically-anchored, spill-resistant keyboards, reinforced ports, and shock-absorbent bumpers. Most of the new Chromebooks also incorporate post-consumer recycled plastics and they all have “OceanGlass” touchpads made from abandoned, ocean-bound plastic waste.

While most of the new models have the usual entry-level 1366 x 768 pixel screens we’ve grown used to on budget Chromebooks, there is one model with a 14 inch full HD display and another with a 12 inch, 1366 x 912 pixel screen, making it one of the first Chromebooks for the education market with a 3:2 aspect ratio display.

Acer Chromebook 512 (C852/C852T)

The Acer Chromebook 512 (C852/C852T) may have the same number of horizontal pixels as most entry-level Chromebooks, the extra vertical pixels should give students a little extra screen space for viewing website, documents, and web apps.

It’s an IPS LED-backlit display that should also have wide viewing angles, and Acer says there’s optional support for a touch panel. Other features include support for up to an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, and up to 64GB of LPDDR4X memory. The laptop also has a “flare-reducing HD webcam with temporal noise reduction technology,” a feature shared by other new Acer Chromebooks with Intel Jasper Lake processors.

Acer’s new Chromebook 511 (C734/C734T) has an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display (touch optional) and otherwise similar specs, but this model tops out at an Intel Celeron N5100 processor.

The Acer Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T) is a 14 inch model with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display (touch optional), up to a Pentium Silver N6000 processor, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

Acer Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T)

And rounding things off is the new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R722T/R723T) 11.6 inch HD convertible with a MediaTek MT8183 processor, touchscreen display, 360-degree hinge, anti-microbial Corning Gorilla Glass on the screen, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 64GB of eMMC storage, and an HD webcam with an 88-degree wide-angle lens and HDR support.

Here’s an overview of key specs for each of the new Chromebooks:

Chromebook 512 (C852/C852T)Chromebook 511 (C734/C734T) Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T)Chromebook Spin 311 (R722T/R723T)
Display12 inches
1366 x 912 pixels
3:2 aspect ratio
IPS LCD
Touch optional		11.6 inches
1366 x 768
16:9 aspect ratio
IPS LCD
Touch optional		14 inches
1920 x 1080
16:9 aspect ratio
IPS LCD
Touch optional		11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
16:9 aspect ratio
IPS LCD
Touch standard
360-degree hinge
Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass
Processor(s)Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N6000		Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5100		Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N6000		MediaTek MT8183
RAMUp to 8GB LPDDR4XUp to 8GB LPDDR4XUp to 8GB LPDDR4X4GB LPDDR4X5
Storage32GB or 64GB eMMC32GB or 64GB eMMC32GB / 64GB / 128GB eMMC32GB or 64GB eMMC
Ports2 x USB 3.2 Type-C (full function)
2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
MicroSD card reader		2 x USB 3.2 Type-C (full function)
2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
MicroSD card reader		2 x USB 3.2 Type-C (full function)
2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
MicroSD card reader		1 x USB Type-C
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		WiFi 6 / BT 5.2 (R723T)
WiFi 5 / BT 4.2 (R722T)
AudioStereo speakers
Dual microphones		Stereo speakers
Dual microphones		Stereo speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones		Stereo speakers
Dual microphones
OceanGlass TouchpadYesYesYesYes
Post-consumer recycled plasticsYesYesNoYes
Keyboard hinge180 degrees180 degrees180 degrees360 degrees
Mechanically anchored keysYesYesNoYes
Dimensions11.65″  x 8.98″ x 0.83″11.65″ x 8.11″ x 0.83″12.85″ x 8.86″ x 0.79″11.65″ x 8.2″ x 0.83″
Weight2.87 pounds2.87 pounds3.2 pounds2.87 pounds
Starting Price$350$350$430$400
Availability (North America)January 2022February 2022Second half of 2022March 2022

