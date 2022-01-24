Acer is launching four new Chromebooks for the education and commercial markets with an emphasis on durability thanks to features like mechanically-anchored, spill-resistant keyboards, reinforced ports, and shock-absorbent bumpers. Most of the new Chromebooks also incorporate post-consumer recycled plastics and they all have “OceanGlass” touchpads made from abandoned, ocean-bound plastic waste.

While most of the new models have the usual entry-level 1366 x 768 pixel screens we’ve grown used to on budget Chromebooks, there is one model with a 14 inch full HD display and another with a 12 inch, 1366 x 912 pixel screen, making it one of the first Chromebooks for the education market with a 3:2 aspect ratio display.

The Acer Chromebook 512 (C852/C852T) may have the same number of horizontal pixels as most entry-level Chromebooks, the extra vertical pixels should give students a little extra screen space for viewing website, documents, and web apps.

It’s an IPS LED-backlit display that should also have wide viewing angles, and Acer says there’s optional support for a touch panel. Other features include support for up to an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, and up to 64GB of LPDDR4X memory. The laptop also has a “flare-reducing HD webcam with temporal noise reduction technology,” a feature shared by other new Acer Chromebooks with Intel Jasper Lake processors.

Acer’s new Chromebook 511 (C734/C734T) has an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display (touch optional) and otherwise similar specs, but this model tops out at an Intel Celeron N5100 processor.

The Acer Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T) is a 14 inch model with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display (touch optional), up to a Pentium Silver N6000 processor, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

And rounding things off is the new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R722T/R723T) 11.6 inch HD convertible with a MediaTek MT8183 processor, touchscreen display, 360-degree hinge, anti-microbial Corning Gorilla Glass on the screen, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 64GB of eMMC storage, and an HD webcam with an 88-degree wide-angle lens and HDR support.

Here’s an overview of key specs for each of the new Chromebooks:

Chromebook 512 (C852/C852T) Chromebook 511 (C734/C734T) Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T) Chromebook Spin 311 (R722T/R723T) Display 12 inches

1366 x 912 pixels

3:2 aspect ratio

IPS LCD

Touch optional 11.6 inches

1366 x 768

16:9 aspect ratio

IPS LCD

Touch optional 14 inches

1920 x 1080

16:9 aspect ratio

IPS LCD

Touch optional 11.6 inches

1366 x 768 pixels

16:9 aspect ratio

IPS LCD

Touch standard

360-degree hinge

Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass Processor(s) Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 MediaTek MT8183 RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4X Up to 8GB LPDDR4X Up to 8GB LPDDR4X 4GB LPDDR4X5 Storage 32GB or 64GB eMMC 32GB or 64GB eMMC 32GB / 64GB / 128GB eMMC 32GB or 64GB eMMC Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C (full function)

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

MicroSD card reader 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C (full function)

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

MicroSD card reader 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C (full function)

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

MicroSD card reader 1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6 / BT 5.2 (R723T)

WiFi 5 / BT 4.2 (R722T) Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones Stereo speakers

Dual microphones Stereo speakers

DTS Audio

Dual microphones Stereo speakers

Dual microphones OceanGlass Touchpad Yes Yes Yes Yes Post-consumer recycled plastics Yes Yes No Yes Keyboard hinge 180 degrees 180 degrees 180 degrees 360 degrees Mechanically anchored keys Yes Yes No Yes Dimensions 11.65″ x 8.98″ x 0.83″ 11.65″ x 8.11″ x 0.83″ 12.85″ x 8.86″ x 0.79″ 11.65″ x 8.2″ x 0.83″ Weight 2.87 pounds 2.87 pounds 3.2 pounds 2.87 pounds Starting Price $350 $350 $430 $400 Availability (North America) January 2022 February 2022 Second half of 2022 March 2022