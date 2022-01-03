Acer is updating its line of budget Chromebooks with new models sporting 14 and 15 inch displays and low-power processors based on Intel Jasper Lake technology.

The new Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) with a 15.6 inch display should hit the streets this month for $300 and up, while the 14 inch Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is coming in June with the same starting price.

For the most part the two laptops have similar specs, but the 15.6 inch model not only has a larger display and a bigger, heavier body, but also a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard.

While the new Chromebook 314 lacks that keypad, there is a little extra room on the left and right sides of the keyboard that Acer used for a pair of upward-facing stereo speakers.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Chromebooks:

Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) Display 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 (touch optional) 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 (touch optional) Processor Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4X Up to 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB or 128GB eMMC 64GB or 128GB eMMC Ports 2 x USB-C

2 x USB-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD 2 x USB-C

2 x USB-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD Wireless WiFi 6 WiFi 6 Battery Up to 10 hours (est) Up to 10 hours (est) Audio DTS Audio

Dual microphones DTS Audio (upward-facing speakers)

Dual microphones Dimensions 14.42″ x 9.61″ x 0.79″ 12.85″ x 8.86″ x 0.79″ Weight 3.53 pounds 3.2 pounds Starting price $300 (North America)

399 Euros (EMEA) $300 (North America)

369 Euros (EMEA) Availability January 2022 (North America)

Q1, 2022 (EMEA) June 2022 (North America)

April 2022 (EMEA)