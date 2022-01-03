Acer is updating its line of budget Chromebooks with new models sporting 14 and 15 inch displays and low-power processors based on Intel Jasper Lake technology.
The new Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) with a 15.6 inch display should hit the streets this month for $300 and up, while the 14 inch Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is coming in June with the same starting price.
For the most part the two laptops have similar specs, but the 15.6 inch model not only has a larger display and a bigger, heavier body, but also a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard.
While the new Chromebook 314 lacks that keypad, there is a little extra room on the left and right sides of the keyboard that Acer used for a pair of upward-facing stereo speakers.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Chromebooks:
|Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T)
|Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T)
|Display
|15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 (touch optional)
|14 inch, 1920 x 1080 (touch optional)
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
| Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
|RAM
|Up to 8GB LPDDR4X
|Up to 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64GB or 128GB eMMC
|64GB or 128GB eMMC
|Ports
|2 x USB-C
2 x USB-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD
|2 x USB-C
2 x USB-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
|WiFi 6
|Battery
|Up to 10 hours (est)
|Up to 10 hours (est)
|Audio
|DTS Audio
Dual microphones
|DTS Audio (upward-facing speakers)
Dual microphones
|Dimensions
|14.42″ x 9.61″ x 0.79″
|12.85″ x 8.86″ x 0.79″
|Weight
|3.53 pounds
|3.2 pounds
|Starting price
|$300 (North America)
399 Euros (EMEA)
|$300 (North America)
369 Euros (EMEA)
|Availability
|January 2022 (North America)
Q1, 2022 (EMEA)
|June 2022 (North America)
April 2022 (EMEA)