Acer is updating its line of budget Chromebooks with new models sporting 14 and 15 inch displays and low-power processors based on Intel Jasper Lake technology.

The new Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) with a 15.6 inch display should hit the streets this month for $300 and up, while the 14 inch Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is coming in June with the same starting price.

Acer Chromebook 315

For the most part the two laptops have similar specs, but the 15.6 inch model not only has a larger display and a bigger, heavier body, but also a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard.

While the new Chromebook 314 lacks that keypad, there is a little extra room on the left and right sides of the keyboard that Acer used for a pair of upward-facing stereo speakers.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Chromebooks:

Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T)Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T)
Display15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 (touch optional)14 inch, 1920 x 1080 (touch optional)
ProcessorIntel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N6000		 Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
RAMUp to 8GB LPDDR4XUp to 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB or 128GB eMMC64GB or 128GB eMMC
Ports2 x USB-C
2 x USB-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD		2 x USB-C
2 x USB-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD
WirelessWiFi 6WiFi 6
BatteryUp to 10 hours (est)Up to 10 hours (est)
AudioDTS Audio
Dual microphones		DTS Audio (upward-facing speakers)
Dual microphones
Dimensions14.42″ x 9.61″ x 0.79″12.85″ x 8.86″ x 0.79″
Weight3.53 pounds3.2 pounds
Starting price$300 (North America)
399 Euros (EMEA)		$300 (North America)
369 Euros (EMEA)
AvailabilityJanuary 2022 (North America)
Q1, 2022 (EMEA)		June 2022 (North America)
April 2022 (EMEA)

