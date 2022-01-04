The new Acer Swift X is a thin and light laptop powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and discrete graphics. Or actually, it’s two different laptops that match that description, because Acer is offering 14 and 16 inch models.

While specs are similar across both models, the larger Swift X has a higher resolution display and one other distinctive feature: it’ll be among the first laptops to ship with an Intel Arc discrete GPU, while the 14 inch model will instead ship with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

Acer Swift X (14 inch)

Acer says both versions of the laptop have 16:10 displays and slim bezels for a 92% screen-to-body ratio. The displays support up to 400 nits brightness.

Both laptops have aluminum bodies, active cooling, and a thin design, measuring just about 0.7 inches thick. To help will cooling, there are dual heat pipes, a fan, and an air inlet that draws air through the keyboard area.

Acer says the laptops were co-engineered with Intel to meet the chip maker’s latest Evo specifications for responsiveness, battery life, and collaboration features.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port a fingerprint reader, and a full HD webcam.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Acer Swift X laptops:

Acer Swift X SFX14-51GAcer Swift X SFX16-52G
Display14 inch
2240 x 1400		16 inch
2560 x 1600
Processor12th-gen Intel Core12th-gen Intel Core
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiIntel Arc
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5 (onboard)Up to 16GB LPDDR5 (onboard)
StorageUp to 1TB SSD
1 x PCIe Gen 4
1 x PCIe Gen 3		Up to 1TB SSD
1 x PCIe Gen 4
1 x PCIe Gen 3
Battery59 Whr59 Whr
WirelessWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
Dimensions312.9 x 214 x 17.9mm
12.32″ x 8.43″ x 0.7″		356.3 x 239.7 x 17.9mm
14″ x 9.44″ x 0.7″
Weight1.4kg
3.09 pounds		1.79kg
3.95 pounds

Acer hasn’t revealed pricing or availability details yet.

Acer Swift X (14 inch)

Acer Swift X (16 inch)

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.