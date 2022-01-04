The new Acer Swift X is a thin and light laptop powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and discrete graphics. Or actually, it’s two different laptops that match that description, because Acer is offering 14 and 16 inch models.

While specs are similar across both models, the larger Swift X has a higher resolution display and one other distinctive feature: it’ll be among the first laptops to ship with an Intel Arc discrete GPU, while the 14 inch model will instead ship with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

Acer says both versions of the laptop have 16:10 displays and slim bezels for a 92% screen-to-body ratio. The displays support up to 400 nits brightness.

Both laptops have aluminum bodies, active cooling, and a thin design, measuring just about 0.7 inches thick. To help will cooling, there are dual heat pipes, a fan, and an air inlet that draws air through the keyboard area.

Acer says the laptops were co-engineered with Intel to meet the chip maker’s latest Evo specifications for responsiveness, battery life, and collaboration features.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port a fingerprint reader, and a full HD webcam.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Acer Swift X laptops:

Acer Swift X SFX14-51G Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Display 14 inch

2240 x 1400 16 inch

2560 x 1600 Processor 12th-gen Intel Core 12th-gen Intel Core Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Intel Arc RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5 (onboard) Up to 16GB LPDDR5 (onboard) Storage Up to 1TB SSD

1 x PCIe Gen 4

1 x PCIe Gen 3 Up to 1TB SSD

1 x PCIe Gen 4

1 x PCIe Gen 3 Battery 59 Whr 59 Whr Wireless WiFi 6E WiFi 6E Dimensions 312.9 x 214 x 17.9mm

12.32″ x 8.43″ x 0.7″ 356.3 x 239.7 x 17.9mm

14″ x 9.44″ x 0.7″ Weight 1.4kg

3.09 pounds 1.79kg

3.95 pounds

Acer hasn’t revealed pricing or availability details yet.

Acer Swift X (14 inch)

Acer Swift X (16 inch)