The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is a convertible notebook with a 14 inch touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes. A few months ago Acer announced plans to launch an updated model sporting an Intel Jasper Lake low-power processor, and now it’s available for purchase (a few months later than originally promised).

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1HN) is now available from Amazon for $480.

While that puts the new laptop firmly in upper mid-range Chromebook territory, the laptop does have some decent specs including:

14 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display with USI stylus support

Intel Celeron N6000 6-watt quad-core processor with burst speeds up to 3.3 GHz

Intel AX201 wireless card (WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.0)

Stereo speakers with DTS Audio and dual microphones

The Chromebook also has 128GB of storage, which is more than you’ll find on most entry-level Chrome OS devices, but it’s eMMC storage which isn’t super speedy. And while the notebook’s 4GB of LPDDR4x memory should be enough for basic tasks, it would be nice to see 8GB or more at this price point.

Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 314 has an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port for charging and data. The laptop measures 12.9″ x 9″ x 0.8″ and weighs 3.4 pounds and comes with a 45W USB-C power adapter.

According to specs announced last year, Acer may also offer lower-priced models in some regions with Celeron N4500 or N5100 processor options, as well as higher-priced configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and an optional backlit keyboard.

