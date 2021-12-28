The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a smartphone with a 6.73 inch, 3200 x 1440 pixel AMOLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, three 50MP cameras, and support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’s very much a flagship phone, but a fairly affordable one (by recent standards) with prices ranging from around $740 to $910.

It’s also just one of three new Xiaomi 12 Series smartphones launching in China.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro stands out thanks to its big, high-resolution display and camera system that includes three high-res rear cameras:

50MP Sony IMX707 primary camera

50MP ultrawide camera

50MP 2X telephoto camera

The phone also has a 4,600 mAh battery, support for 120W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and a display with support for up to 1500 nits of peak brightness.

At 205 grams, it’s a fairly hefty smartphone. But not only does it have a massive display, there are also quad speakers (two woofers and two tweeters).

Other features include support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G NR, and Dolby Atmos sound. The phone features LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage and it has a USB Type-C port and a 32MP front-facing camera in a hole-punch cut-out.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X

Folks who are looking for something a little smaller and/or cheaper can opt for the Xiaomi 12 or Xiaomi 12X, which weigh 180 grams and 176 grams respectively.

Both of these phones have 6.28 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel, 120 Hz displays with support for up to 1100 nits of peak brightness, 4,500 mAh batteries with support for 67W fast wired charging, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and the same wireless capabilities as the Pro model.

But these smaller, cheaper phones have camera systems that include 32MP front-facing cameras and three rear cameras:

50MP Sony IMX766 primary

13MP ultrawide

5MP macro camera

The Xiaomi 12 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, support for 50W fast wireless charging and prices that range from about $580 for an 8GB/128GB model to $690 for a 12GB/256GB version.

The Xiaomi 12X has a Snapdragon 870 processor, lacks support for wireless charging, and costs about $500 for an 8GB/128GB configuration or $600 for a 12GB/256GB model.

All three phones go up for pre-order in China on December 30, 2021.

via xda-developers, GSM Arena, and Mi Global (1)(2)(3)