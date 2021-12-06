The Onn Android TV UHD streaming device is one of the most affordable 4K-ready media streamers around, having launched earlier this year for $30 and currently selling for just $20.

And while one down side to buying many cheap Android phones is that they never received software updates, that hasn’t held true for this cheap Android TV dongle. The Walmart-exclusive  device has released several updates in recent months, and the latest brings security, performance, and feature improvements.

Onn Android TV UHD streaming device / Walmart

As spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, an over-the-air update that’s rolling out to the Onn Android TV UHD streamer brings:

  • October 2021 security patch
  • Netflix performance enhancement
  • Android TV home launcher update
  • Auto HDR option

Previously users could either enable or disable HDR mode manually and the setting would stay at whatever you’d last selected. But now users have the option of selecting Auto mode, which will let the device select the setting that’s appropriate for the app you’re using.

9to5Google

Although Google recently released a new version of Android TV that’s based on Android 12, this update for Walmart’s media streamer is still based on Android 10. But that’s not a particularly big problem, since there are few user-facing differences between the two operating systems.

If you do want more control over the Onn Android TV UHD streaming device though, there are other options – you can install a custom ROM like LineageOS to gain root access, access a streamlined user interface, and run a more recent version of Android.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.