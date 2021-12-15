The UP Squared 6000 is a single-board computer that measures about 4″ x 4″ and comes with a choice of four different Intel Elkhart Lake processor options.

It’s the latest in a line of PC boards that AAEON has introduced under the UP brand, and it’s available for pre-order now for $219 and up with an estimated ship date of February, 2021.

An entry-level model will get you a board with 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, but the Up Squared 6000 is available with up to 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage. The company will also offers four processor options:

Intel Celeron N6210 : 1.2 GHz – 2.6 GHz / 2-cores, 2-threads / 250 MHz Intel UHD graphics, 16 eu / 6.5W TDP

: 1.2 GHz – 2.6 GHz / 2-cores, 2-threads / 250 MHz Intel UHD graphics, 16 eu / 6.5W TDP Intel Atom x6413E : 1.5 GHz – 3 GHz / 4-cores, 4-threads / 500 MHz Intel UHD graphics, 16 eu / 9 W TDP

: 1.5 GHz – 3 GHz / 4-cores, 4-threads / 500 MHz Intel UHD graphics, 16 eu / 9 W TDP Intel Pentium J6426 : 2 GHz – 3 GHz / 4-cores, 4-threads, 400 MHz Intel UHD graphics, 32 eu / 10W TDP

: 2 GHz – 3 GHz / 4-cores, 4-threads, 400 MHz Intel UHD graphics, 32 eu / 10W TDP Intel Atom x6425RE: 1.9 GHz / 4-cores, 4-threads / 400 MHz Intel UHD graphics, 32 eu / 12W TDP

The board also features M.2 2280, M.2 2230, M.2 3042/3052 connectors that can be used for storage, wireless cards, or other add-ons, as well as a 40 pin GPIO connector, SATA connector, and 100-pin board connector plus a micro SIM slot that can be used if you connect a cellular modem.

Ports include:

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 2.0b

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

The board also has an eDP connector that can be used for an external display, plus a few other accessible connectors that can be used for audio, serial, or USB 2.0 connections and a 12V DC power jack.

The UP Squared 6000 also has a TPM 2.0 module, which means the board should be compatible with Windows 11, although the datasheet says it officially supports Windows 10, Windows IOT Core, Ubuntu, and Yocto 3.1.

Optional accessories include a $30 WiFi kitthat includes an Intel Wireless-AC 9260 card, antennae, and cables, and a $149 UP Core XM 2280 module with two Movidius Myriad X vision processing units. A carrier board with two extra Ethernet jacks, an audio jack, and mPCIe support is also coming next year.

AAEON also offers an UP Squared 6000 Edge series that includes a fanless chassis and RS-232 port for $289 and up. It will also be available starting in February.

press release

via LinuxGizmos and @UPbridge_gap