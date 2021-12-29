The T-Bao TBOOK MN59 is a small desktop computer powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, a 45-watt, 8-core, 16-thread chip with support for speeds up to 4.6 GHz. It’s one of AMD’s most powerful laptop-class processors to date, but putting it into a compact desktop has some advantages.

There’s room for both an NVME SSD and a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD for example. There are plenty of full-sized ports. And it should be fairly simple to open the chassis and perform your own upgrades.

You can purchase a TBOOK MN59 with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for $900 from Banggood.

Since the computer measures about 7.8″ x 7.8″ x 1.9″, the little computer takes up less space on a desk than a typical tower and can even be mounted to the back of a display. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and ships with Windows 10 Home software. The computer has a selection of ports including:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

It’d be nice if a few more of those ports supported USB 3.0 or higher speeds, but USB 2.0 should be good enough for connecting accessories like keyboards, mice, and printers.

The TBOOK TM59 isn’t the first mini PC to feature a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, but they’re not exactly common… although it also may not be long before they start to feel like old hat, since AMD is expected to introduce its Ryzen 6000 series processor lineup during next week’s Consumer Electronics Show.

via AndroidPC.es