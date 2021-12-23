Android 12 is so new the paint is still drying, and Android 12L is still in beta. But details about the next major version of Android are starting to leak.

While Android 13 most likely won’t be released until fall of 2022, the folks at xda-developers have received a series of screenshots that highlight some changes Google is working on, and Mishaal Rahman noticed a code commit that hint at another upcoming feature.

There’s still plenty of time for things to change between now and next fall, so it’s probably best to take everything with a grain of salt. Even if the leaks are accurate, they only show us what Google is working on today, not what the company will actually deliver tomorrow.

But here are some highlights:

Opt-in App Notifications : It looks like Google will require at least some apps to request permission before they can send notifications to your device, much the way you need to grant permission for apps to use your location, mic, or camera. This could cut down on the number of unwanted items cluttering your notifications.

: It looks like Google will require at least some apps to request permission before they can send notifications to your device, much the way you need to grant permission for apps to use your location, mic, or camera. This could cut down on the number of unwanted items cluttering your notifications. App Language Settings : Right now you can set a system-wide default for your preferred language. But in Android 13, it appears that you’ll be able to set different languages for different apps. So if you prefer to use Spanish when connecting with friends and family via WhatsApp, but use English for everything else, you can adjust your settings accordingly.

: Right now you can set a system-wide default for your preferred language. But in Android 13, it appears that you’ll be able to set different languages for different apps. So if you prefer to use Spanish when connecting with friends and family via WhatsApp, but use English for everything else, you can adjust your settings accordingly. Lock Screen Clock : Right now if you’re using a Pixel phone running Android 12, you probably have a really big clock on the lock screen, with the hour on top and minutes below that. In Android 13 you’ll be able to adjust the lock screen clock size and layout.

: Right now if you’re using a Pixel phone running Android 12, you probably have a really big clock on the lock screen, with the hour on top and minutes below that. In Android 13 you’ll be able to adjust the lock screen clock size and layout. TARE : Google’s latest attempt to extend battery life will basically attempt to figure out which app functions are the most demanding and limit them when your battery level is low. It’s a lot more complicated than that though, so check out the xda-developers article for more details.

: Google’s latest attempt to extend battery life will basically attempt to figure out which app functions are the most demanding and limit them when your battery level is low. It’s a lot more complicated than that though, so check out the xda-developers article for more details. Bluetooth LE Audio: The new Bluetooth LE Audio codec (or LC3) should result in lower battery consumption and stable connections between your Android device and Bluetooth earbuds or hearing aids. It also supports connections with multiple devices, which could allow you to stream music, videos, or other audio content to multiple sets of earbuds so you and your friends can listen at the same time. It’s unclear exactly when this will roll out, but Android 13 seems like a safe bet. Android Police has some more details on Bluetooth LE Audio.

According to xda-developers, Android 13 is codenamed “Tiramisu,” in keeping with Google’s long history of desert or “tasty treat” themed codenames. But the company stopped using those names publicly a while back, so that’s really more a bit of trivia than anything significant about the upcoming operating system.

Make sure to check out xda-developers for more screenshots of many of the new features.