Samsung’s next budget tablet is coming in January, and the company says the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is the “most streamlined and powerful Tab A Series device yet.” It has a 10.5 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and optional support for 4G LTE on some models.

The tablet also measures just 6.9mm (0.27 inches) thick and weighs just 508 grams (1.1 pounds). It’s set to go on sale in January, 2022.

Samsung says the tablet’s 2 GHz octa-core processor includes about 10% better CPU and graphics performance over the Galaxy Tab A7.

Other features include a USB 2.0 Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB. The tablet has quad speakers, an 8MP rear camera with auto-focus and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a 7,040 mAh battery and support for 15W fast charging. It supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and Samsung will offer models with 4G LTE in select markets.

The tablet will ship with Android 11 software and it comes with an offer for a 2-month free subscription to YouTube Premium.

Samsung will offer three memory/storage configurations:

3GB/32GB

4GB/64GB

4GB/128GB

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in gray, silver, and “ping gold” color options.