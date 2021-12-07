Smartphones can heat up under heavy load which can not only make them uncomfortable to hold while shooting videos or playing games, but overheating can also take a toll on performance as your phone throttles the CPU speed in order to cool off.

That’s why some gaming phones have built-in or detachable cooling fans. Don’t want to buy a new phone just for some active cooling action? Razer’s got you covered with a $60 fan that snaps onto the back of just about any phone.

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma features a 7-blae fan that can spin at up to 6400 revolutions per minute, while staying fairly quiet at just 30dB.

Like any proper accessory aimed at gamers, it also has RGB lighting effects thanks to a series of twelve RGB LED lights. While those lights provide a bit of extra visual flare, they can also indicate pairing and power status.

Razer offers two versions of the Phone Cooler Chroma, a MagSafe-compatible model that snaps magnetically into place on recent iPhones and a Universal Clamp model designed for Android phones measuring 67 to 88mm in length. That version is a bit bulkier, but should provide the same cooling action.

Both versions draw power from a USB Type-C cable, as there’s no included battery.

via MacRumors